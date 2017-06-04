MOM: Sridevi-Starrer Leaves Us With Many Questions with Its Twisted Plot

After impressing everyone with her engaging performance of a housewife and mother in English Vinglish, Sridevi is back but this time with a different shade of mother in MOM. A dark and gritty thriller, the trailer of the film was released recently, getting us excited about the story it has to offer. One can't easily guess the plot while looking at the thriller because its layered and suspicious at every point.

Youtube:Zee Studios

The trailer begins with Sridevi's voiceover as she overlooks mountains caught in a thunderstorm, depicting her inner dilemma. "Galat aur bahut galat mein agar koi ek chunna ho toh aap kya chunenge". The question keeps the viewer hanging as we see picturesque locations and a happy family struck by some tragedy.

By the looks, Sridevi seems to take revenge of something related to her daughter, but there is a cloud of suspicion till the end about her relation with the daughter.

There is similar suspicion about Sridevi's relation with other characters. Nawazzuddin's character in the film seems to be a confident of Sridevi, helping her out with some big but wrong plan.

Akshay Khanna seems to be playing a police officer, questioning and suspecting Sridevi's every step.

So is a murder involved in the film? Is the film about a mother's revenge? We have to wait until July 7 to get all the answers. The trailer does leaves us confused and wanting for more clarity- which is a positive sign for any thriller.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, and produced by Boney Kapoor, MOM features Sridevi in the title role, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui.