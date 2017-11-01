Moms Need to Decompress, Says Mila Kunis

: Actors Mila Kunis says women need to have a life outside of being a mother for their own sanity.The actress, who is married to actor Ashton Kutcher, has two children."Moms need to decompress. Moms are still women. Women need to have a life outside of being a mom for their own sanity," Kunis said in a statement.On the film front, the actress is looking forward to A Bad Moms Christmas, sequel of Bad Moms.Bad Moms, which challenged the perfect mother stereotype in a fun way, was a huge success last year.The film, which also features Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, is written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. The holiday-themed sequel revolves around the life of three mothers, who decline to ruin their Christmas by doing all the chores, cooking, wrapping, decorating, shopping and looking after everybody.The film is releasing in India on November 10.Talking about the male audience of the movie, Kunis said: "I think it took a minute for the men to go it's okay for them to see the movie. And when they did, they got it."To this, Bell added: "Audiences can all relate to motherhood in some way. You either know a mom, are a mom or have a mom. It's a universal theme and the stress of motherhood, particularly in this day and age, is a lot."