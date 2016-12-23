Mona's Boyfriend Feels Manu is Creating Misunderstanding in Their Relationship

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has blamed "Bigg Boss" contestant Manu Punjabi for creating misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend Mona Lisa. He feels that they are trying to create 'boyfriend-girlfriend' image for the camera.

The bond between Mona and Manu during the course of the reality TV show has created quite a buzz with her relationship with Vikrant hitting a rough patch.

As a part of a task in the Colors' show, Vikrant entered the Bigg Boss house to clear the misunderstanding.

After his visit to the house, Vikrant spoke to IANS about his experience saying that Mona, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is in no mood to play the game and wants to leave the show.

"My experience in the 'Bigg Boss' house was good. I know Mona for eight years and it is not like she has done something out of the blue or has gone out of her nature. She behaves like this but the truth is that it has only been with me. That (in the show) is over friendly Mona Lisa," Vikrant told IANS over phone from Lonavla.

The relationship between Mona and Manu has been under the scanner from the beginning, first their co-contestants questioned it and now their life partners have also come forward and expressed their distress over their closeness.

"I am sure if Mona gets to know all the stuff that Manu said when he was in the secret room, she will walk out (of the relationship). When I met her, she seemed very scared and confused that I have left her, and I feel Manu had a big role to play in creating that misunderstanding," he said.

Vikrant added that "there is no denying that Manu and Manveer (Gurjar) have supported Mona, but one went to her as a friend and another as boyfriend or whatever image is being created".

Vikrant feels Mona will not be in touch with Manu and Manveer after the show.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series "Celebrity Big Brother", features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury.

Other than the format, the show has always been under the spotlight for bringing people close. For instance, Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna, Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares, Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli, and Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon.