Monica Dogra Feels Showbiz Makes Her Vulnerable

: Singer-actress Monica Dogra believes showbiz can leave people feeling vulnerable.She let go of the make-up and filters to put out a post on Instagram featuring a selfie of her 'real' self.A popular face of the indie music scene in India, Monica posted on Thursday: "For those who work in show business. The world of make-up artists, stylists, image consultants, publicists.... actually scratch that... maybe all of us feel like we put on masks."So this is for me and everyone.... every freaking body! We tell stories with our bodies... Fashion, filters, makeup, social media. Sometimes we hide what's really going on. It's confusing because the days when I don't leave my bed... when all I do is maybe watch Lady Gaga's documentary, drink tea, write poetry and cry... I stay off social media. I hide that person. She's too vulnerable."I want to put that person up on Instagram today. I want to believe we can show all sides of ourselves... even the dark sides... the scared sides... And still feel like we will be celebrated."Her latest piece of work is her first commercial Hindi cross-over track - a remake of "Naraye mastana", originally sung by Abida Parveen.