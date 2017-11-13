Monsoon Shootout First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Back with Another Crime Thriller

After impressing the audience and critics alike with his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Badlapur among others, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with another crime thriller titled Monsoon Shootout.The makers decided to drive the Monday blues away by sharing the first poster and motion poster of the film wherein Siddiqui makes for a perfect crime suspect as Vijay Verma aims his gun at him. Given that Siddiqui's filmography is lined-up with grey characters, this skin-head look will be another addition to the list.Directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari, the film stars Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee besides the two actors. The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2013 and even bagged a nomination under the Golden Camera category.The film is all set to release on December 15, 2017.