Motherhood is Getting Less Appealing with Age, Says Jennifer Lawrence
The Oscar-winning actress spoke about motherhood and how she handles fame.
Image: A file photo of Jennifer Lawrence.
Los Angeles: Actress Jennifer Lawrence says motherhood has become less appealing with age.
When asked about whether she is feeling the pangs of motherhood as she is getting older, Lawrence, who stars in a movie called Mother!, said: "Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work."
She joked: "When I was 21 or 22, I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like...(shocked face)."
The Oscar-winning actress also spoke about how she handles fame.
She said: "Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with (fame). But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, 'Is this going to be the rest of my life?'"
