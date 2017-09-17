Motherhood is Getting Less Appealing with Age, Says Jennifer Lawrence

: Actress Jennifer Lawrence says motherhood has become less appealing with age.When asked about whether she is feeling the pangs of motherhood as she is getting older, Lawrence, who stars in a movie called Mother!, said: "Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don't think that's how it's supposed to work."She joked: "When I was 21 or 22, I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like...(shocked face)."The Oscar-winning actress also spoke about how she handles fame.She said: "Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with (fame). But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, 'Is this going to be the rest of my life?'"