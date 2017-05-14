Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon And Others Salute The Special Woman In Their Life

Mumbai: An inspiration, a special person and my world are some of the words that popular celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi have used to salute their mothers to mark the occasion of Mothers Day.

Here's how these celebrities have paid tribute to their respective mothers:

Raveena Tandon: Being a mother of four children has taught me a lot about myself and life in general. It has taught me about my own strength and ability to handle any situation no matter how challenging it is. This strength has helped me in raising strong, loving, independent and happy children, capable of following their own dreams.

Arshad Warsi: Every day is Mother's Day to me. I lost my parents at a very early age so it means a lot to me. I used to study in a boarding school so, I couldn't even meet them that often. It really makes me feel the absence. My kids, on other hand, celebrate Mother's Day with all the excitement. They make cards, do other work for my wife and everything. Mothers mean a lot.

Boman Irani: My mother means the world to me. She has been my rock and has encouraged me at every sphere of my life - be it education to my journey of becoming an actor. Today whatever I am, it is all because of her. Even today, she guides me whenever I need someone to look up to. With her, I still feel childlike - young and energetic.

Param Singh: I want to thank my mother for all that she has taught me. She has been instrumental in shaping me as a person and whatever I am today. My love for my mom is immeasurable and I can do anything for her.

Anuja Sathe: It may sound cliched, but yes for me every day is Mother's Day. Having said that, I feel a day dedicated to mothers is special and sweet. I am head over heels with my mother. She stays in Pune but I am always connected with her.

Manish Wadhwa: I start everyday with my mother's blessings. Although, May 14 is a special day for all mothers, I celebrate it on May 5 as it's her birthday. We celebrate her birthday and have a lot of fun and give her a lot of joy and love.

Aditya Narayan: My mother is my friend and I have so much to thank her for. She is the person from whom our family draws its strength. We often forget to express our love and appreciation, but whatever we have learnt in terms of loving and giving is from her. I don't think my father (Udit Narayan) could have achieved the success he has without her unwavering faith in him.

Neha Kakkar: My mother is my strength and the shining star, who has guided us all through our toughest times. Sonu, Tony and I are where we are because of the kind of love, motivation and constant faith my mother has had in us.

Gurdeep Kohli: I only started to know the importance of this selfless giving relation of a mother when I became one for the first time. My mother created my world for me and made me what I am today. I hope I can do the same for my kids.

Disha Parmar: The pure love that a mother has for her children is just beautiful and special. There are no words that can describe the importance of a mother in our lives. A mother is our friend, philosopher and guide.

Priyal Gor: My mother doesn't believe in gifts, she just thinks that her children should be hardworking and should achieve something in their life. She assumes that this will be the best gift she will ever receive.