Mother's Day: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone Wish Their Mothers

On the occasion of Mothers Day on Sunday, popular Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and shared their childhood photographs with their mothers. They thanked their mothers for their unconditional love and support.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Priyanka Chopra: I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother's Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.

Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Maa ke naam sirf ek din kyo jab ki hamara jeevan hi uska diya hua hai. (Why dedicate only one day to mothers when our life is a gift from them?)

Hema Malini: From one mom to all you moms out there -- a very happy Mother's Day filled with love, joy and complete bliss. Be cherished.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: To all of our mothers, who brought us into the world, nurtured us and supported us: Happy Mother's Day!

Deepika Padukone: Love you maa. Mother's Day everyday.

Raveena Tandon: To my ma. Love unconditional and everforgiving.

Riteish Deshmukh: Mothers mean unconditional love. Maa tujhe salaam. Happy Mother's Day.

Karan Johar: I have the privilege of being a mother in my lifetime. Happy Mother's Day.

Sunny Leone: Happy Mother's Day!

Sonam Kapoor: My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it. Happy Mother's Day. Love you mommy!

Boman Irani: Wah maa. Mother's Day everyday.

Farah Khan: To my mom Menka, who has given me just the right amount of dysfunction that makes me successful. Mother's Day.

Sonakshi Sinha: The love of my life! Happy Mother's day you beautiful lady.

Sajid Khan: To all my friends and their moms -- Happy Mother's Day. Remember moms are always right even if don't agree at that time.

Farhan Akhtar: So much of a mother's time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mother's Day.

Arjun Rampal: She makes me want to be a better man, she makes me peaceful. She makes me special. Thank you maa for your unconditional love and belief. Happy Mother's Day.

Soha Ali Khan: Happy Mother's Day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Happy Mother's Day to all you wonderful women out there. Perfecting the balancing act.

Kriti Sanon: Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful mom ever! The stress-taker and stress-buster of my family!

Lisa Ray: This Mother's Day honouring all the goddesses in my life.

Nimrat Kaur: My beacon of beauty, love and simplicity. My world within and beyond. Happy Mother's Day to my light house no matter where the tide takes me.

Twinkle Khanna: Ma and Ma jaisi -- Masi! Lucky to be brought up by both these fabulous women. Happy Mother's Day.