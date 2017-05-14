DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Mother's Day: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone Wish Their Mothers
On the occasion of Mothers Day on Sunday, popular Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Riteish Deshmukh got nostalgic and shared their childhood photographs with their mothers. They thanked their mothers for their unconditional love and support.
Here's what the celebrities tweeted:
Priyanka Chopra: I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother's Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.
I aspire to be even little like her @chopramm5 happy Mother's Day to all moms and maybe and should be and I want to b n soon to be moms.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gPaPiVquAf
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 14, 2017
Lata Mangeshkar: Namaskar. Maa ke naam sirf ek din kyo jab ki hamara jeevan hi uska diya hua hai. (Why dedicate only one day to mothers when our life is a gift from them?)
Namaskar.Maa ke naam sirf ek din kyo jab ki hamara jeevan hi uska diya hua hai.’मातृ देवो भव,पितृ देवो भव ! pic.twitter.com/3VVIfMyYAq
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 14, 2017
Hema Malini: From one mom to all you moms out there -- a very happy Mother's Day filled with love, joy and complete bliss. Be cherished.
From one Mom to all u Moms out there - a very Happy Mother's Day filled with Love, Joy & complete Bliss. Be cherished! pic.twitter.com/tqZKEJY3yK
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 14, 2017
Madhuri Dixit-Nene: To all of our mothers, who brought us into the world, nurtured us and supported us: Happy Mother's Day!
To all of our mother's who brought us into the world, nurtured us and supported us: Happy Mother's Day!! pic.twitter.com/QkypZTyGss
— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 14, 2017
Deepika Padukone: Love you maa. Mother's Day everyday.
Raveena Tandon: To my ma. Love unconditional and everforgiving.
To my #ma#love #unconditional #everforgiving pic.twitter.com/lNshxWlTeI
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 14, 2017
Riteish Deshmukh: Mothers mean unconditional love. Maa tujhe salaam. Happy Mother's Day.
Mothers mean Unconditional love...Maa Tujhe Salaam #happymotherday pic.twitter.com/6xlGlhpwmn
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 14, 2017
Karan Johar: I have the privilege of being a mother in my lifetime. Happy Mother's Day.
She taught me to behave and to save! I did the former...love you so much mom!!! #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/7L6M1OCR79
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 14, 2017
Sunny Leone: Happy Mother's Day!
Happy Mother's Day!!
— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 14, 2017
Sonam Kapoor: My mother had a great deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it. Happy Mother's Day. Love you mommy!
Boman Irani: Wah maa. Mother's Day everyday.
Wah Maa!!!
.#mothersdayeveryday pic.twitter.com/0nJAjVZ6eL
— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 14, 2017
Farah Khan: To my mom Menka, who has given me just the right amount of dysfunction that makes me successful. Mother's Day.
Sonakshi Sinha: The love of my life! Happy Mother's day you beautiful lady.
Sajid Khan: To all my friends and their moms -- Happy Mother's Day. Remember moms are always right even if don't agree at that time.
To all my friends and their moms #happymothersday remember..moms are always right even if don't agree at that time..always😊 pic.twitter.com/neQORhrinp
— Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) May 14, 2017
Farhan Akhtar: So much of a mother's time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mother's Day.
So much of a mothers time is dedicated to her children, that she could have, consciously or unconsciously, put aside some dream or goal she had for herself. Today, ask her if there is any such unfulfilled dream and if so, support her to achieve it. Like she has you through your life. Happy Mothers Day.
Arjun Rampal: She makes me want to be a better man, she makes me peaceful. She makes me special. Thank you maa for your unconditional love and belief. Happy Mother's Day.
She makes me want to be a better man,she makes me peaceful.She makes me special.TY,Ma for ur unconditional love and belief #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/5ongdP0hLn
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 14, 2017
Soha Ali Khan: Happy Mother's Day.
#HappyMothersDay ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/I7xmWn7lij
— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 14, 2017
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Happy Mother's Day to all you wonderful women out there. Perfecting the balancing act.
Happy Mother's Day to you my #superwoman". If I don't express gratitude for what you have done and continue to do for us all, its not because I don't want to ,but because words can't express how lucky and indebted I feel.Thankyou for being the wind beneath my wings , comedian when I'm low and my my reality check always😘#bonds #unconditionnallove #momsarethebest
Kriti Sanon: Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful mom ever! The stress-taker and stress-buster of my family!
Lisa Ray: This Mother's Day honouring all the goddesses in my life.
This #MothersDay honouring all the Goddesses in my life. What's a goddess? Read, live it, grow. pic.twitter.com/p5Q6kimxvo
— Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) May 14, 2017
Nimrat Kaur: My beacon of beauty, love and simplicity. My world within and beyond. Happy Mother's Day to my light house no matter where the tide takes me.
My beacon of beauty, love and simplicity..my world within and beyond. #HappyMothersDay to my light house no matter where the tide takes me.. pic.twitter.com/TicfQCwToF
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 13, 2017
Twinkle Khanna: Ma and Ma jaisi -- Masi! Lucky to be brought up by both these fabulous women. Happy Mother's Day.
Ma and Ma Jaisi -Masi ! Lucky to be brought up by both these fabulous women #happymothersday pic.twitter.com/A35iSJV10z
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 14, 2017
Recommended For You
- Surprise Your Mother With Shilpa Shetty's Neer Dosa Recipe This Mother's Day
- Presenting The Most Glamorous Mothers of Bollywood
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Try These Yummy Breakfast Recipes And Make Your Mom Feel Special
- IPL 2017: Gambhir Lashes Out at Teammates After Mumbai Defeat