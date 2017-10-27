Motion Picture Academy Plans New

: In the wake of massive sexual harassment scandal involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is planning to establish a new "code of conduct" for its members.The Academy's 54-member board of governors had earlier removed the disgraced film producer with immediate effect after the investigations by The New York Times and The New Yorker revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein.In an email sent to the members of the Academy, CEO Dawn Hudson said, "Like you, the Academy's Board of Governors is concerned about sexual harassment and predatory behaviour in the workplace, especially in our own industry."In the email, obtained by Deadline, Hudson stressed the Academy has a role to play in fostering a safe and respectful atmosphere for the professionals who make motion pictures. "To this end, we are taking steps to establish a code of conduct for our members, which will include a policy for evaluating alleged violations and determining if an action regarding membership is warranted," Hudson said.She informed that the Board of Governors will take up the matter in its meetings scheduled in December and January."We recognise this is a complex process that will take some time, but we are determined to move forward without delay," Hudson added.