GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Mouni Roy Refutes Rumours of Being Part of Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 11 which will be hosted by megastar Salman Khan is expected to go on air from October 1.

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mouni Roy Refutes Rumours of Being Part of Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss 11
Image: Colors TV/A still from the show.
Speculations of actress Mouni Roy being part of popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 have been rife ever since Salman Khan shot the first promo and a photo featuring her with the star started doing the rounds. But the actress refuted the rumours in her recent interview to Pinkvilla. “I am not a part of Bigg Boss,” she has been quoted as saying by the website.

Going by the first promo of Bigg Boss 11 that was released recently, the makers have finalized – Padosi (neighbours) as the theme of the upcoming season.

In its previous seasons, the makers had used themes such as Heaven and Hell (Bigg Boss 7) and Aeroplane (Bigg Boss 8) wherein contestants were divided into groups.



The rumours of Mouni doing the show started after she was spotted with Salman while he filmed the promo. But the actress has finally cleared the air for her fans.

#MOUNIROY #bhaijaan #salmankhan #mounimyworld @imouniroy @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by ARUBA DANISH (@_imouniroy_fc_) on



Bigg Boss 11 is expected to go on air from October 1.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right, Rules Supreme Court

Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right, Rules Supreme Court

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.