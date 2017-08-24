Mouni Roy Refutes Rumours of Being Part of Salman Khan's Show Bigg Boss 11
Bigg Boss 11 which will be hosted by megastar Salman Khan is expected to go on air from October 1.
Image: Colors TV/A still from the show.
Speculations of actress Mouni Roy being part of popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 have been rife ever since Salman Khan shot the first promo and a photo featuring her with the star started doing the rounds. But the actress refuted the rumours in her recent interview to Pinkvilla. “I am not a part of Bigg Boss,” she has been quoted as saying by the website.
Going by the first promo of Bigg Boss 11 that was released recently, the makers have finalized – Padosi (neighbours) as the theme of the upcoming season.
In its previous seasons, the makers had used themes such as Heaven and Hell (Bigg Boss 7) and Aeroplane (Bigg Boss 8) wherein contestants were divided into groups.
The rumours of Mouni doing the show started after she was spotted with Salman while he filmed the promo. But the actress has finally cleared the air for her fans.
Bigg Boss 11 is expected to go on air from October 1.
Going by the first promo of Bigg Boss 11 that was released recently, the makers have finalized – Padosi (neighbours) as the theme of the upcoming season.
In its previous seasons, the makers had used themes such as Heaven and Hell (Bigg Boss 7) and Aeroplane (Bigg Boss 8) wherein contestants were divided into groups.
The making of the #BB11 promo! Here's what went on behind the scenes with @BeingSalmanKhan! @oppomobileindia @iamappyfizz pic.twitter.com/cO13xaXA7Y
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) August 19, 2017
The rumours of Mouni doing the show started after she was spotted with Salman while he filmed the promo. But the actress has finally cleared the air for her fans.
Bigg Boss 11 is expected to go on air from October 1.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka vs India: National Anthems Won't Be Played In Remaining ODIs
- Triumph Street Scrambler Launched in India For Rs 8.10 Lakh
- Mouni Roy Refutes Rumours of Being Part of Bigg Boss 11
- Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi To Play In UAE T10 League
- Singer Toshi Defends Viral Video of His Niece, Says She's 'Stubborn'