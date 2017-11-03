Move Over Taimur Ali Khan, Abram; Mallika Sherawat's Nephew Needs Your Attention Now
While there are plenty of adorable celebrity kids on your social media feeds, we get you one you may have missed out on.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah and Instagram Photo of Ransher Lamba
Going by the number of times we check social media for the latest photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, it is obvious that we all dote on him.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur is undoubtedly Bollywood's most charming kid. Ever since his birth last December, he has been making headlines for these adorable photos.
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur is Kareena's first child with Saif, who already has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim -- from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.
Before Taimur, it was Abram who wowed everyone with his photos.
In the past, each time Shah Rukh Khan shared recent photos of his son, the media would go into a frenzy explaining the attention he enjoyed by almost everyone.
Image: Yogen Shah
While there are plenty of adorable celebrity kids on your social media feeds, we get you one kid you may have missed out on.
Yes, we are talking about actress Mallika Sherawat’s nephew.
In February, Mallika shared with her fans a very happy news that she had become a proud ‘bua’. She was also quick to share a photo with the newborn on her Instagram account. “My nephew is born, I'm a bua now:)馃惀馃惀馃惀聽#bundleofjoy,” her post read.
Since then she has been uploading multiple photos of her adorable nephew.
Mallika’s recent post was about her nephew’s first Halloween.
Clearly can’t keep his eyes off aunt Mallika.
This is how you can make your family weekend fun too.
Here are a few more photos of Ransher that are too cute to miss.
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur is undoubtedly Bollywood's most charming kid. Ever since his birth last December, he has been making headlines for these adorable photos.
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
Taimur is Kareena's first child with Saif, who already has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim -- from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.
Before Taimur, it was Abram who wowed everyone with his photos.
In the past, each time Shah Rukh Khan shared recent photos of his son, the media would go into a frenzy explaining the attention he enjoyed by almost everyone.
Image: Yogen Shah
While there are plenty of adorable celebrity kids on your social media feeds, we get you one kid you may have missed out on.
Yes, we are talking about actress Mallika Sherawat’s nephew.
In February, Mallika shared with her fans a very happy news that she had become a proud ‘bua’. She was also quick to share a photo with the newborn on her Instagram account. “My nephew is born, I'm a bua now:)馃惀馃惀馃惀聽#bundleofjoy,” her post read.
Since then she has been uploading multiple photos of her adorable nephew.
Mallika’s recent post was about her nephew’s first Halloween.
Clearly can’t keep his eyes off aunt Mallika.
This is how you can make your family weekend fun too.
Here are a few more photos of Ransher that are too cute to miss.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ittefaq Movie Review: This Suspense Thriller Will Keep You Guessing Till The End
- More Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Kevin Spacey
- Khichdi Isn’t Going to Be India’s National Food; Why It Should Be
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Genetics Determine Everything
- How To Say No Indirectly To Your Children: 5 Different Ways