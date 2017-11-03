Image: Yogen Shah

My nephew is born, I'm a bua now:)🐥🐥🐥 #bundleofjoy #sooooohappy A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

My little nephews first Halloween , he’s dressed as a little lamb #halloween 🎃🎃 @lovi_narwal @vikramsinghlamba A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

Family ❤️❤️ #family A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Weekend wt my adorable little nephew 😻😻#family #familyweekend A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on Oct 14, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Ranshe in rolls on way to normandy #france #parisdiaries #kidsofig #kidsofinstagram #babiesofinstagram #babiesofig #happymode #vacation #cutenessoverload #rollsroyce A post shared by Ransher Singh Lamba (@ransherlamba) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Going by the number of times we check social media for the latest photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, it is obvious that we all dote on him.Taimur is undoubtedly Bollywood's most charming kid. Ever since his birth last December, he has been making headlines for these adorable photos.Taimur is Kareena's first child with Saif, who already has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim -- from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.Before Taimur, it was Abram who wowed everyone with his photos.In the past, each time Shah Rukh Khan shared recent photos of his son, the media would go into a frenzy explaining the attention he enjoyed by almost everyone.While there are plenty of adorable celebrity kids on your social media feeds, we get you one kid you may have missed out on.Yes, we are talking about actress Mallika Sherawat’s nephew.In February, Mallika shared with her fans a very happy news that she had become a proud ‘bua’. She was also quick to share a photo with the newborn on her Instagram account. “My nephew is born, I'm a bua now:)馃惀馃惀馃惀聽#bundleofjoy,” her post read.Since then she has been uploading multiple photos of her adorable nephew.Mallika’s recent post was about her nephew’s first Halloween.Clearly can’t keep his eyes off aunt Mallika.This is how you can make your family weekend fun too.Here are a few more photos of Ransher that are too cute to miss.