GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Move Over Taimur Ali Khan, Abram; Mallika Sherawat's Nephew Needs Your Attention Now

While there are plenty of adorable celebrity kids on your social media feeds, we get you one you may have missed out on.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2017, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Move Over Taimur Ali Khan, Abram; Mallika Sherawat's Nephew Needs Your Attention Now
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah and Instagram Photo of Ransher Lamba
Going by the number of times we check social media for the latest photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, it is obvious that we all dote on him.

kareenakapoortaimurImage: Yogen Shah

Taimur is undoubtedly Bollywood's most charming kid. Ever since his birth last December, he has been making headlines for these adorable photos.

(Photo: Taimur Ali Khan/Yogen Shah)Image: Yogen Shah

taimur-airport-2Image: Yogen Shah

Taimur is Kareena's first child with Saif, who already has two children -- daughter Sara and son Ibrahim -- from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Before Taimur, it was Abram who wowed everyone with his photos.

In the past, each time Shah Rukh Khan shared recent photos of his son, the media would go into a frenzy explaining the attention he enjoyed by almost everyone.

srkabram-1Image: Yogen Shah


While there are plenty of adorable celebrity kids on your social media feeds, we get you one kid you may have missed out on.

Yes, we are talking about actress Mallika Sherawat’s nephew.

In February, Mallika shared with her fans a very happy news that she had become a proud ‘bua’. She was also quick to share a photo with the newborn on her Instagram account. “My nephew is born, I'm a bua now:)馃惀馃惀馃惀聽#bundleofjoy,” her post read.

Since then she has been uploading multiple photos of her adorable nephew.

My nephew is born, I'm a bua now:)🐥🐥🐥 #bundleofjoy #sooooohappy

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on



Mallika’s recent post was about her nephew’s first Halloween.

My little nephews first Halloween , he’s dressed as a little lamb #halloween 🎃🎃 @lovi_narwal @vikramsinghlamba

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on



Clearly can’t keep his eyes off aunt Mallika.

Family ❤️❤️ #family

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on



This is how you can make your family weekend fun too.

Weekend wt my adorable little nephew 😻😻#family #familyweekend

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on



Here are a few more photos of Ransher that are too cute to miss.








Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Khichdi is Anyway an 'Undeclared National Dish', Says Harsimrat Kaur

Watch: Khichdi is Anyway an 'Undeclared National Dish', Says Harsimrat Kaur

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES