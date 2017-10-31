Mrs India Earth 2017 Shweta Chaudhary Open to Bollywood

: Mrs India Earth 2017 winner Shweta Chaudhary says she is open to doing all kind of roles in Bollywood."I am Mrs India Earth, and, yes, I am open to do all kind of roles and work (in films), including mother's roles. And why not? Even Aishwarya Rai has done that after her marriage," Shweta said here.A trained Kathak dancer, a holistic healer and a nutritionist, Shweta is a mother of two children.Winning the pageant means a lot to her as she can get involved in more social work, something that has been dear to her."Mrs India Earth is not about beauty. It is about retaking initiatives regarding planet Earth and it is associated with HCWA (Handicapped Children and Women Aid)," said Shweta, born and brought up in Varanasi.She completed her graduation and moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in modelling. She aspired to become a successful actress but the death of her father changed the course of her life, and she joined an engineering firm.There, she met her now husband Amit Chaudhary, whom she married in 2007.Shweta will represent India internationally in the Mrs Earth contest in Las Vegas in June 2018.