As India's most love cricket captain MS Dhoni Stepped downed from his post on Wednesday night, tributes and farewell posts poured in on social media from all quarters. Politicians, cricketers and Bollywood celebrities wrote tributes for captain cool as soon as the news broke. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni on screen in Neeraj Pandey's biopic on the cricketer, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wrote a heartfelt tribute to Mahi, stating that there is no one like him.

There is no one like you.

You're the reason for millions of smiles.

Take a bow my Captain.🙏@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

Rajput won critical acclaim for his accurate performance in the film. Anupam Kher, who played Rajput's father in the film also tweeted:

Thnk u @msdhoni 4 making us feel euphoric & proud all these yrs. It was not only winnings but u also defined #Attitude for Indian Cricket. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 4, 2017

Other Bollywood celebrities also tweeted tributes for the former captain.

What a captain you've been @msdhoni! Will always remember you winning world cups almost single handedly. — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 4, 2017

great era of Indian captaincy comes to an end with you @msdhoni #CaptainCool took out of box decisions that worked pic.twitter.com/uML6OpYfYu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 4, 2017

Humaare saath raho @msdhoni jaane ki baat na karo!! But kudos to you for uniting a country like never before. You rock Mahi 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 4, 2017

A class act both on & off the field👏🏼Tku @msdhoni for the way u lead #TeamIndia & for bein one of the greatest captains of all time🙏🏼 #Dhoni — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi sent him an encouraging tweet, post the announcement.