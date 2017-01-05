»
2-min read

MS Dhoni Steps Down As Captain; Sushant Singh Rajput Tweets 'There's No One Like You'

News18.com

First published: January 5, 2017, 8:04 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
MS Dhoni Steps Down As Captain; Sushant Singh Rajput Tweets 'There's No One Like You'
Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput

As India's most love cricket captain MS Dhoni Stepped downed from his post on Wednesday night, tributes and farewell posts poured in on social media from all quarters. Politicians, cricketers and Bollywood celebrities wrote tributes for captain cool as soon as the news broke. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni on screen in Neeraj Pandey's biopic on the cricketer, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wrote a heartfelt tribute to Mahi, stating that there is no one like him.

Rajput won critical acclaim for his accurate performance in the film. Anupam Kher, who played Rajput's father in the film also tweeted:

Other Bollywood celebrities also tweeted tributes for the former captain.

MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi sent him an encouraging tweet, post the announcement.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.