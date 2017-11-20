MTV American Music Awards: Linkin Park Dedicate Win to Chester Bennington
Image: Twitter/Linkin Park
Los Angeles Members of the rock band Linkin Park dedicated their Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock win at the American Music Awards (AMAs) to late frontman Chester Bennington.
The "What I've Done" hitmakers bagged the award at the ceremony here on Sunday, and paid tribute to Bennington, who took his own life in July 2017, aged 41, reports dailymirror.co.uk.
Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda said: "We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humour, to his joy. And remember you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist - I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got. And make Chester proud."
"We want to dedicate this award to Chester, to his memory, to his talent" Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock goes to @linkinpark! ♥️ #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KB0vKXdTJ5— AMAs (@AMAs) November 20, 2017
The band members also took to their Twitter account to thank their fans for voting for them in the category.
They wrote: "Thank you to our fans for all of your support and for voting for us at this year's AMAs. We took home Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock."
Thank you to all the fans who voted. We love you so much. Take a moment to appreciate the people you love and #MakeChesterProud #AMAs @AMAs— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) November 20, 2017
"Thank you to all the fans who voted. We love you so much. Take a moment to appreciate the people you love and make Chester proud AMAs," the tweet read.
Last week, Linkin Park, which includes Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, dedicated their upcoming live album, One more light live, to Bennington.
