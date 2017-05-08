MTV Movie And TV Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

Updated: May 8, 2017, 10:44 AM IST

Los Angeles: Winners of the 26th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Movie of the year: Beauty and the Beast.

Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast.

Show of the Year: Stranger Things.

Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things.

Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight.

Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne King, Logan.

Comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, Get Out.

Hero: Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures.

Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead.

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya.

Generation: Fast and Furious film franchise.

Host: Trevor Noah, The Daily Show.

Tearjerker: This is Us.

Documentary: 13th.

American Story: black-ish.

Reality Competition: RuPaul's Drag Race.

Fight Against the System: Hidden Figures.

Trending: Channing Tatum as Beyonce, Lip Sync Battle.

Musical Moment: You're the One That I Want, from Grease: Live.