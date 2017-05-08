DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
MTV Movie And TV Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners
A still from the film Beauty and the Beast.
Los Angeles: Winners of the 26th annual MTV Movie and TV Awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
Movie of the year: Beauty and the Beast.
Actor in a Movie: Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast.
Show of the Year: Stranger Things.
Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things.
Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Moonlight.
Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne King, Logan.
Comedic performance: Lil Rel Howery, Get Out.
Hero: Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures.
Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead.
Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya.
Generation: Fast and Furious film franchise.
Host: Trevor Noah, The Daily Show.
Tearjerker: This is Us.
Documentary: 13th.
American Story: black-ish.
Reality Competition: RuPaul's Drag Race.
Fight Against the System: Hidden Figures.
Trending: Channing Tatum as Beyonce, Lip Sync Battle.
Musical Moment: You're the One That I Want, from Grease: Live.
