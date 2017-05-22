Mubarakan Poster: Arjun, Anil Kapoor Promise Double Dose of Madness

The much-awaited first look of Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor from Mubarakan is finally out! The poster of the film was released recently by the makers and features uncle-nephew duo Arjun and Anil as turbaned sardaars. The poster has Arjun Kapoor's double role characters, holding up Anil Kapoor as they look happy and excited.

Arjun Kapoor tweeted the look, saying, "When @AnilKapoor & me combine there's bound to be double the madness double the fun !!! It's time to celebrate, its time for #Mubarakan !!!"

When @AnilKapoor & me combine there's bound to be double the madness double the fun !!! It's time to celebrate, its time for #Mubarakan !!! pic.twitter.com/oWSx5yY4q1 — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) May 21, 2017

The upcoming film Mubarakan has already created quite a buzz among movie buffs. The film, which sees Anil Kapoor sharing screen space with his nephew Arjun Kapoor for the first time, also sees an unusual pairing of Arjun and Athiya Shetty.

Directed by Aneez Bazmee, the film will feature Arjun in a double role. Mubarakan also stars Ileana D'Cruz in a key role. The film is set to release on July 28.