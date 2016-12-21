Mubarakan Shoot to Start From January 14: Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says he will start shooting for "Mubarakan", his new film in which he will share screen space with his nephew Arjun Kapoor for the first time, in January 2017.

"I am playing a sardar in the film. I will start shooting from January 14. Arjun has already started shooting for the film," Anil said here on the sidelines of Stardust Awards on Monday night.

Anil recently caused a buzz on social media by sharing an image of his funky new hairdo. However, he said the look was rejected by director Anees Bazmee for Mubarakan.

"I was trying this look for 'Mubarakan'. I was trying different looks for the film... It's one of them, but my director Anees Bazmee rejected this look. He said I have to play the role of a sardar, who wears a turban," said the actor.

Mubarakan also features Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in key roles.