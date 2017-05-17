Mulayam Singh Yadav 'Really Liked' Baahubali 2

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav watched Bahubali, the Conclusion at a mall here on Tuesday evening and said he had liked it.

Clad in his characteristic white kurta and dhoti and accompanied by some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, the veteran leader seemingly enjoyed the movie in the Gold class at the Wave mall in posh Gomtinagar.

Emerging out of the movie hall, Mulayam Singh said he had heard a lot about the film from people and came to see if it was worth. Adding that he rarely watched movies, he however gave a thumbs up to the film and said he "really liked" the South Indian flick's dubbed Hindi version.

The movie has smashed many box office records and has turned out to be an all-time high grosser world over.