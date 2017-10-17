Mulq: Rishi Kapoor's Intriguing First Look Is Out

Another diffrent fun film I am doing “102 Not Out”with the amazing AB pic.twitter.com/wtHpO5Hguc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 16, 2017

After transforming himself to an adorable grandfather in Shakun Batra's Kapoor and Sons, Rishi Kapoor is back with another stellar role it seems. The veteran actor took to Twitter to surprise his fans by sharing the first look of his upcoming film Mulq.The actor didn't tweet the look per se but changed his display picture and wrote, "For all my fans my first look of the film “Mulq”. Voice of tomorrow!"While replying to a fan's tweet, Rishi also clarified about his film with Amitabh Bachchan. "Another diffrent fun film I am doing “102 Not Out”with the amazing AB."Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar besides Rishi.Reports also suggest that the film will be based on real-life events and the film will revolve around the story of a joint family which hails from a small town in India, and the members are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy.The film, which will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow, is expected to release sometime early next year.