Mumbai Juniorthon Can Be Good For Kids, Says Zoya Akhtar

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is all geared up to start the shoot of her film Gully Boy, says an athletic event like Juniorthon where children engage in physical activity is great news.Mumbai Juniorthon is an annual marathon for junior athletes in Mumbai. Its aim is to motivate children and teenagers to participate in physical activities leading to a healthier lifestyle."Juniorthon can be good for kids, I am glad they are doing something for kids. As far as parents are concerned, even if they want to send their kids out to play, there has to be a proper place to play."Kids can't play on roads. Of course, they are attracted to social media and its happenings all over the world," Zoya said.Expressing concern over the cities' contribution to the future generation's wellbeing, she said: "As a city, we have to provide safe and clean space for children to go out and play. We need parks and green places, without these where will the children go?"Previously, Bollywood celebrities like Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sharman Joshi, Darsheel Safary and Avneet Kaur had extended their support for the initiative.Mumbai Juniorthon, which has tied up with NGO Smile Foundation, boasts of a fundraising platform wherein a significant portion of the registration fees will be donated to the NGO.Started in 2015 by Bhavna Mehta and Amit Mehta of Party Sharty Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the event will host its third season on December 10 at Bandra Kurla complex.