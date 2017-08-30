Mumbai Rains: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar And Other Celebrities Extend Support, Spread Awareness
Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Sonakshi Sinha among others extended support and urged their fans to stay indoors amid the heavy downpour in Mumbai.
Image: File photos of Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra
The celebrities took to Twitter on Tuesday to share important helplines.
"BMC helpline 1916. Police helpline 100. Home is the safest for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai," Priyanka tweeted.
BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017
Dia Mirza wrote: "Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do. MCGM helpline number 1916."
Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017
Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani spelt out some important tips to prepare the city for worse. "Mumbai, if you're getting into a car, make sure you have water, food and something to break windows with, if needed. Stay safe, help others," he wrote.
Mumbai. If you're getting into a car, make sure you have water, food & something to break windows with, if needed. Stay safe, help others.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 29, 2017
"Mumbai rains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100," wrote Sonakshi Sinha.
#mumbairains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100.— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 29, 2017
Madhuri shared an image of some important emergency contacts and wrote, "Some good numbers for all of us."
Some good numbers for all of us. pic.twitter.com/1M0JjKverL— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 29, 2017
Farhan also shared a list of contacts and asked his followers to retweet.
Please RT. #mumbaiheroes pic.twitter.com/FaOHXB031Z— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 29, 2017
Please RT. #mumbaiheroes pic.twitter.com/ACyB81Um0g— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 29, 2017
Anupam Kher, who got stuck in heavy rains, also took to Twitter to share his situation.
My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. 🙏#StaySafe #HelpfulMumbai pic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017
While he called out the Government for treating Mumbai shabbily, he appreciated the human bonding and resilience the Mumbai inhabitants show suring the time of crisis.
There is no financial capital of any country like Mumbai which is treated so shabbily & irresponsibly by the authorities years after years.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017
There is NO city in the world like #Mumbai when it comes to Human Bonding & Resilience at the time of crises. We see that again & again.🙏— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017
Actor R Madhavan, too, had a tough time wading wade through water to reach home. "My silly car down. Had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water. Excitement and frustration," he wrote.
My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration... https://t.co/EKDVBY7p3y— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 29, 2017
