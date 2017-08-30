BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Please do not venture out! If you can offer shelter to strays and people stuck in the rain please do.MCGM helpline number 1916 #MumbaiRains — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 29, 2017

Mumbai. If you're getting into a car, make sure you have water, food & something to break windows with, if needed. Stay safe, help others. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) August 29, 2017

#mumbairains really lashing down. Please stay indoors and be safe everyone. Help those who need it. BMC helpline 1916, police 100. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 29, 2017

Some good numbers for all of us. pic.twitter.com/1M0JjKverL — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 29, 2017

My car got stuck in heavy rains. Called a friend. He & his daughter came to my rescue. Now I am in his house. 🙏#StaySafe #HelpfulMumbai pic.twitter.com/YIoMcvwojb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

There is no financial capital of any country like Mumbai which is treated so shabbily & irresponsibly by the authorities years after years. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

There is NO city in the world like #Mumbai when it comes to Human Bonding & Resilience at the time of crises. We see that again & again.🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 29, 2017

My silly car down.. had to bail and wade home in thigh deep water.. excitement and frustration... https://t.co/EKDVBY7p3y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 29, 2017

