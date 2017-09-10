Munna Bhai Series' Next Won't Be On Lines Of Munna Bhai Chale America: Sanjay Dutt

: Sanjay Dutt, who has started promoting his comeback movie Bhoomi, on Saturday said scripting of the next Munna Bhai series is in progress but it will not be on the lines of Munna Bhai Chale America.Dutt, who was present for the promotional interviews of Bhoomi, was asked about the teaser released years ago for Munna Bhai Chale America and if the film would be on the lines of the teaser, Sanjay said: "No, I don't think so. Since I can't get an American Visa, it's not going to happen."On the film's (Munna Bhai) progress, Dutt said: "As far as I know from the conversations with Rajuji and Vinodji, scripting is going on right now. As soon as they finish shooting for the biopic (on Sanjay Dutt), Rajuji will start working on the script (of Munna Bhai) himself. And I am hoping by everyone's wishes and God's grace, the film will be ready by next year."Speaking about Bhoomi and the success of its trailer and music, Dutt said: "I am not feeling nervous. The trailer has been appreciated and people have also liked the songs, but I hope people like the film, since we have all worked hard for it. It is a commercial entertainer with a message."Bhoomi is a revenge drama that centers around the relationship between a father and a daughter.Commenting on the comparison being made with other films like Sridevi's Mom or Dutt's own Pita, the actor said: "Every film is compared with another and I think all films have something or the other in common."The topic may be the same, but the scenes are different, characters are different and the father-daughter bonding is different. It has its own feel, its own connect and its own support system."The film cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta.Directed by Omung Kumar and presented by T-Series and Legend Studios, the film is set to hit the screens on September 22.