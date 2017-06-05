GET APP News18 APP
Munna Michael Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Dance Moves Are Incredibly Awesome

Divya Pal | News18.com divyapal2013

Updated: June 5, 2017, 6:32 PM IST
Munna Michael Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Dance Moves Are Incredibly Awesome
Image: Twitter/ Eros Now

If you are a die-hard fan of Tiger Shroff, you’d definitely not want to miss him watch in Munna Michael – a film in which he pays ode to Michael Jackson. The film’s much-awaited trailer was shared online on Monday, and it's has everything that a dance enthusiast would want.

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles, the trailer which lasts for two-and-a-half minutes maps the journey of slum-dweller Munna (Tiger). But how he realizes his dream- of being like his idol MJ becomes the film;s plot.

The film also marks Bollywood debut of Nidhhi, and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui groove a bit in this dance drama. Munna Michael is Tiger's third film with director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. It will be released on July 21.

Watch the trailer here.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 6:32 PM IST
