Munna Michael Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Dance Moves Are Incredibly Awesome

If you are a die-hard fan of Tiger Shroff, you’d definitely not want to miss him watch in Munna Michael – a film in which he pays ode to Michael Jackson. The film’s much-awaited trailer was shared online on Monday, and it's has everything that a dance enthusiast would want.

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal in key roles, the trailer which lasts for two-and-a-half minutes maps the journey of slum-dweller Munna (Tiger). But how he realizes his dream- of being like his idol MJ becomes the film;s plot.

The film also marks Bollywood debut of Nidhhi, and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui groove a bit in this dance drama. Munna Michael is Tiger's third film with director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. It will be released on July 21.

Watch the trailer here.