Munna Micheal Poster: Tiger Shroff's Swag Will Get You Excited For This Dance Drama

The first posters of Tiger Shroff-starrer upcoming film Munna Michael were unveiled on Thursday. This film marks the third collaboration of Tiger and filmmaker Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi.

The film sees Tiger playing Munna, a young man from streets, who idolises the pop icon Michael Jackson. The story follows his journey as he enters a national dance competition and ends up finding out evil secrets of its functioning. Considering that Tiger is a maverick dancer, it'll be interesting to see what the film has in store for viewers.

The first poster features the actor amidst a crowd cheering for him. He took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote, "Moonwalking in the steps of the legend! :) #MunnaMichaelPoster @sabbir24x7 @ErosNow @vikirajani @NextGenFilm."

The second poster introduces Nidhhi Agerwal, who'll play Tiger's love-interest in the film.

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and he's expected to play the antagonist in the film. The film is slated to release on July 21.