Music of Rangoon is Like an Opera: Sukhwinder Singh

Mumbai: National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh says the music of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial "Rangoon" is very opera-like.

The film, featuring Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, is a war drama.

"Rangoon is a very large, musical film. The music of Rangoon is like an opera," Sukhwinder told IANS.

Collaborations between Bhardwaj and Sukhwinder have always been successful -- whether it was in Omkara, Kaminey, Ishqiya or Haider.

Talking about Bhardwaj, the talented singer said: "The best thing about Vishal Bhardwaj is that he himself is a writer, director and composer. The main content in the movie is the story, and the same way, composition is the main content in a film's music... And Vishal has a great command on both of them."

On the music of Rangoon, Sukhwinder said: "It is extraordinary and very imaginative. The film director is the composer, so all his songs are a demand of story, they are not pushed into the movie. He is a fantastic music composer."