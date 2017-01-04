My Character in Noor Likeable, Relatable: Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen playing the role of a journalist in Noor, and the actress says every girl and even boys will be able to relate to the character.

Sunhil Sippy is directing the movie, which is an adaptation of Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me!. The actress, daughter of actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, says the setting has been changed to Mumbai.

"The film is based on that book but we have changed it to Mumbai setting... I feel every girl in fact some boys will be able to relate to it in some way or the other. It is a likeable and relatable character," Sonakshi told IANS.

Sonakshi essays the role of a journalist in the film. The "Akira" actress says she got the hang of it as soon as it was narrated, and she didn't have to prepare for it much.

She said: "Honestly, I didn't have to prepare for the role because I feel it is me."

The film is releasing on April 21.