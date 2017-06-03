My Craziest Look is Yet to Come: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: "Outrageous fashion" has been a part of his life since school days. And actor Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric style, says his craziest look is yet to come but it can't be crazier than how pop star Lady Gaga dresses.

"In school and adolescence, I was known for my outrageous fashion. I was the first to sport baggy jeans and show off the top of my briefs as a fashion statement, the first to wear sports jerseys, use styling gel, wear chunky silver jewellery. It's how I have always been. People in my school WhatsApp group are hardly surprised; they say it's good to know I haven't changed," Ranveer said in an interview to Vogue India's June 2017 issue.

He admits he is a "bit far-out" with his fashion choices, but said: "My craziest look is yet to come. I think Lady Gaga is outrageous and I love her, but I am not that crazy.

"For every post-apocalyptic outfit I wear, I also have very normal clothes. I call it the goalkeeper syndrome: he makes nine good saves and no one comments but it's the one he misses that's remembered. I wear normal clothes all the time but it's the one time I'm feeling whimsical that gets noticed."

The actor, who is working on Padmavati, recounted how when Band Baaja Baaraat happened, stardom hit him "head-on".

"Suddenly, I was in the limelight without the tools to cope with the attention. And when you are unsure, your guard goes up. A part of that measured response was to dress conventionally. This was to continue through that initial phase of stardom. The change, the empowerment, ultimately came from the validation I got for my performances," added the actor, who got critical acclaim for Lootera and commercial acclaim for Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela in 2013.

He describes it as a turning point.

"People recognised that I was good at what I did," he said, remembering a time when he went to a chat show wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna suit, Kolhapuri chappals, a fedora and retro facial hair.

"I remember thinking that after a long time I looked and felt like the guy I lost somewhere along the way."