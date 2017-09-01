GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kim Kardashian Says Her Daughter Could Do Better Than President Donald Trump

The 36-year-old shared her preference for the White House in an interview for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine

IANS

Updated:September 1, 2017, 8:54 AM IST
Image: Getty Images
Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joked that her four-year-old daughter North West would be a better person to run the US than President Donald Trump.

The 36-year-old shared her preference for the White House in an interview for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Not the President now. Anyone can run the US better. My daughter would be better," Kim said.

She added: "We've worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing.

"Every single day when you can't really believe what's going on, the next day it's something else even more crazy and tragic."
