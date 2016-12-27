My Fans Inspire Me To Work Hard Each Time: Kriti Sanon
Image: Facebook/ Kriti Sanon
Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon says appreciation from her fans always inspires her to work harder and prove herself.
The actress crossed five million followers on her Instagram page, and it is special for her as she does not come from a film family.
She said: "This is amazing. People have been really generous with the love they have showered on me and they inspire me to work harder each time. I enjoy sharing my life's moments with all of them."
Hailing from New Delhi, Kriti made her Bollywood debut along with actor Tiger Shroff in the film "Heropanti" in 2014. She was last seen on screen in Rohit Shetty's "Dilwale", starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
The 27-year-old actress currently has two films in her kitty Raabta and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
