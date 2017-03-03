My Father Assures I am Safe: Alia Bhatt on Threat Calls

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt today received an extortion call and the person also threatened to harm his daughter Alia Bhatt, but the actress says she is not worried as the matter is already solved.

The 23-year-old star, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania these days, said with her father by her side she never feels unsafe.

"I think the police and my dad are brave they did not give me a chance to get worried. They just took over. The matter is sorted and solved and everybody is safe and happy. As a parent my father has made me feel safe. With him by my side I had nothing to worry about," Alia told reporters.

An unidentified person from Uttar Pradesh allegedly made calls to the producer-director recently and also sent messages on WhatsApp demanding about Rs 50 lakh. The caller also threatened to harm Alia Bhatt if the demand was not fulfilled.

Subsequently, a case was registered by Juhu Police and the anti-extortion cell of Mumbai Crime Branch launched a probe.

With the help of Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force, one person has been detained.