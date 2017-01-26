My Father Doesn't Need Anyone To Take His Legacy Forward: Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan is proud that his father Rakesh Roshan has achieved everything in his life with hard work and his own will. The actor says his dad doesn't need anyone's support to take his legacy forward.

Hrithik, who made his acting debut as a leading hero with his father's 2000 directorial Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, also said he is happy to work with him as a team member and doesn't think of it as a legacy.

"My father has a spirit (that) is undying. He doesn't need anyone to take his legacy forward... He will live for forever and he is going to be working forever. He is somebody who has built everything on his own, and he will continue doing that," Hrithik said here.

The actor added: "I am always here working (with him) as a team. I am sure that he is going to go on for the next 20-30 years. He will continue making movies. That question (of carrying forward his legacy) is premature."

The 43-year-old actor emphasised that it will be better to ask him about his father's legacy "when I am at my 80 because he will still be making films".

On the work front, the actor is seen with Yami Gautam in Kaabil, backed by his father's banner FilmKraft Productions.

The film has clashed with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. And he hopes to learn something positive with the clash.

He said: "I think this clash will teach us something. I hope it serves as a good example."