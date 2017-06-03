My Life is not Worth a Biopic: Dharmendra

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday said he is averse to the idea of a film based on his life, saying he will never give permission to any filmmaker to make a movie tracing his life's journey.

"I will never let them make that biopic," Dharmendra told reporters here.

Asked the reason, the yesteryear's hero said: "Because my life is not worth it. However, I will keep on telling parts of my story through several other ways."

Dharmendra, 81, also asserted that he doesn't even intend to write a book about his life.

The senior actor, who will soon complete 60 years in the industry, has entertained audiences with movies of all genres -- from the intense "Bandini" and "Satyakam" to potboilers like "Raja Jani" and "Pratigya", and as a comic artiste with perfect timing in "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke".

In recent times, he was seen in "Apne" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana".

At the moment, the actor is working on his first international short film "Dream Catcher", an Indo-Australian project being made in collaboration with Australia-based producers Rishi Raj Films and Kinopticon Productions.

It narrates a love story and puts the focus on the role technology plays in a relationship.

Being helmed by Santoshh Shivamm, it also stars Pooja Priyanka and Australian actor Travis Jeffery. It is written by Rahul B. Seth.

Dharmendra has worked with his wife and Bollywood's "Dream Girl" Hema Malini in films like "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Sholay" and "Dream Girl".

Post marriage, the couple was seen in movies like "Alibaba aur 40 Chor", "Baghawat", "Samraat", and "Razia Sultan".

He says "only good role" can bring them together again for yet another film.