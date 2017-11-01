My Mom, Dad Never Wanted to Be My Manager: Mandy Moore

: Actress Mandy Moore says her parents always supported her decisions to act and sing, but never wanted to be her managers."I knew at a young age that I had really great parents. And that's the key to like everything. If you don't have that foundation, none of this is going to work," Moore said in a statement."So, no matter what, the twists and turns that everyone's lives take, the fact that I did have that great foundation and a solid upbringing - like my mom (Stacy) and dad (Donald) never wanted to be my manager," she added.The actress, who is basking in all the appreciation coming her way for This Is Us, which airs in India on Star World and Star World HD, also said that they were just "always mom and dad"."They travelled with me at a young age, everywhere when I was doing everything, starting off with my music career and they were just mom and dad and they were there to support me and love me but no one treated me any differently and therefore I never regarded myself any differently," she said.