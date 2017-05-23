Celebrities and others across the world were quick to take to social media to react as reports unfolded about a blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her official Twitter account to express her thoughts. The actress, who would soon be seen in Baywatch, tweeted to her over 17 million followers that her thoughts are with singer Ariana Grande and those who have been hurt at the concert.

My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande also posted a tear-jerking statement saying she is “broken” following the terror attack at her concert.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Ellen Degeneres, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj were among others offering support to those hurt. They sent out following messages on Twitter.

This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

An explosion hit an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. Emergency vehicles were helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars at about 10:35 p.m. but there were few further details.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

(With inputs from AP)