2-min read

My Prayers Are With Ariana Grande, Everyone Hurt At The Concert in Manchester: Priyanka Chopra

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 9:25 AM IST
A file photo.

Celebrities and others across the world were quick to take to social media to react as reports unfolded about a blast at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to her official Twitter account to express her thoughts. The actress, who would soon be seen in Baywatch, tweeted to her over 17 million followers that her thoughts are with singer Ariana Grande and those who have been hurt at the concert.

Ariana Grande also posted a tear-jerking statement saying she is “broken” following the terror attack at her concert.

Ellen Degeneres, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj were among others offering support to those hurt. They sent out following messages on Twitter.

An explosion hit an Ariana Grande concert in northern England late Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police said 19 people were confirmed dead and roughly 50 were injured by the explosion at Manchester Arena. Emergency vehicles were helping the injured and bomb disposal units were later seen outside the venue.

Witnesses reported hearing two loud bangs coming from near the arena's bars at about 10:35 p.m. but there were few further details.

"A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

(With inputs from AP)

First Published: May 23, 2017, 8:43 AM IST
