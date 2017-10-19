My Split Had Nothing To Do With Falling Out Of Love: Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato says "falling out of love" was not the reason for her break up from Wilmer Valderrama.Lovato says, she decided to break up from her partner of six years because she had "never been alone," reportedFemalefirst."The sparks never faded but there are issues that I haven't conquered yet that I know I won't conquer if I'm relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness. I just wasn't ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn't explored yet."That was one of the reasons why we broke up because I've never been alone. It had nothing to do with falling out of love, we decided together we just probably are better as friends," the 25-year-old singer says.Lovato adds she has "never loved anybody" like she loved the That '70s Show actor. "I' ve never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer and I still love him.I met him on January 11, 2010. I thought 'I have to have him,' but I was only 17 and he was like, 'Get away from me.'"When I turned 18, we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I've neverconnected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything."