My Success is the Result of My Struggle: Remo D'Souza

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza describes his journey in Bollywood as a roller coaster ride, saying that the tough journey keeps him grounded and empathetic towards others.

Coming from Bengaluru, raised in a middle-class family, Remo went through a long struggle before making it big in the Bollywood dance scene.

"It (his journey) was a roller coaster ride and certainly not an easy one. But I am thankful to Almighty that in one lifetime I have seen both the extreme side, the good and the bad. So I take my success humbly and work hard to continue. My success is the result of my struggle," Remo told IANS.

Remo has come out with his personal mobile app called RD's World which will help many budding dancers and choreographers to connect with him apart from his personal updates.

Talking about his app, Remo said: "There are three interesting features - one is my merchandise that will be coming in two months, direct video audition that they (budding dancers) can send me and I will judge them and choreograph a new song. Every month I will be releasing a new song that budding choreographers can choreograph and send it to me. That is the chore job of a choreographer that we all do."

Remo says he wants to give an easy and smooth path to Bollywood to budding dancers with his app.

He said: "Back in days, there were no phone videos and I used to go after every director for an opportunity; there are days when I used to dance 10 to 12 times on the same music to different people just to get a chance. I know how it feels. Now that I have a platform, why not make their journey a little easy?"

So what are you looking for?

"When I know about the talent of a dancer, I also have to understand if our creative sensibility matches while working together. In a creative job, that is very important. According to that potential, I will take them in my team as assistant, actor, dancer," said the National Award winning choreographer.