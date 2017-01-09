My Wife is my Biggest Critic: Ram Charan

Chennai: Actor Ram Charan, who awaits the release of his maiden production venture Khaidi No 150, says his wife is his biggest critic and he takes her opinion very seriously.

"I don't usually consult her before signing a project," Ram Charan said. Ram Charan and Upasana are married for four years.

"At home, we don't discuss my work. I decide the projects I want to do. However, she's a big critic and she makes it a point to watch all my films and shares her opinion. I look forward to her suggestions," he said.

Son of megastar Chiranjeevi, the Magadheera actor has come a long way since his acting debut with 2007 Telugu actioner "Chirutha".

Last seen in Telugu thriller Dhruva, Ram Charan is still waiting for an opportunity to work with his father and uncle Pawan Kalyan in the same film.

"We'd love to work together but we are waiting for the right script. And the day we get one, we won't think twice about collaborating."

Chiranjeevi has featured in cameo roles twice in Ram Charan's films Magadheera and Bruce Lee - The Fighter.

Ram Charan will next be seen in a yet-untitled Telugu rural drama with director Sukumar.