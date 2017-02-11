Naam Shabana Trailer: Taapsee- Akshay Kumar Starrer Looks Thrilling
The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana is out and it has all the right feels of an action-packed thriller.
Being promoted as the prequel of Akshay Kumar's much-appreciated Baby, Naam Shabana traces the journey of Agent Shabana before she entered into the trusted circle. The trailer gives a glimpse of a middle-class girl who loses everything and joins the Service to get her vengeance. Showcasing immense talent and loyalty she is given the toughest task of all where her help is none other than Officer Ajay (Akshay Kumar). Manoj Bajpayee is also present in a crucial role.
The trailer completely belongs to Taapsee Pannu, who is again impressive with her act after a very successful performance in Pink.
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Naam Shabana is set to release on March 31.
