1-min read

Nafisa Ali Roped In As Sanjay Dutt's Mother In Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Nafisa Ali will portray Sanjay Dutt mother's role in Saheb, Biwi and Gangster 3.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2017, 8:23 AM IST
Nafisa Ali Roped In As Sanjay Dutt's Mother In Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3
A file photo of Sanjay Dutt.
Mumbai: Veteran actress Nafisa Ali will essay actor Sanjay Dutt's mother in the third installment of crime drama franchise Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

Nafisa on Tuesday expressed her excitement of being a part of the film and said she is looking forward to the shoot.

"Being a mother is such an important role... Look forward to shooting for director Tigmanshu Dhulia in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster franchise," Nafisa tweet.

Apart from Nafisa, veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been reportedly roped in to play Sanjay's father.

This will be the second time when Kabir will play Sanjay's father as the duo also shared screen space in the late Feroz Khan's 1992 action film Yalgaar.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda.

The film revolved around a royal family of U.P., but the film was shot at Devgadh Baria, a princely town situated in Gujarat. The sequel titled Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns was later made in 2013.
