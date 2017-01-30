Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Engaged; Father Nagarjuna Shares Photos

The much-anticipated wedlock of this year is finally on the cards as actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged last night. The two of them have been in a relationship for nearly three years. A happy Nagarjuna made it official on his Twitter handle and even shared some photos from the engagement ceremony of his son. The elated father wrote, "#Chaisam It's official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn't be happier!! more pics to come".

#Chaisam It's official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn't be happier!!more pics to come pic.twitter.com/YTv2RULSMO — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017

The ceremony was solemnised in the presence of close family members including Nagarjuna's wife Amala Akkineni, younger son Akhil Akkineni and daughter-in-law Shreya Bhopal. Sharing a family photo on Twitter, Nagarjuna wrote, "#Chaisam...can't express my happiness in words!!". For the big night, Samantha chose a Kresha Bajaj sari and Chaitanya opted for a formal suit.

Chaitanya and Samantha have worked together in films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. In fact, the caption "my mother is my daughter now" refers to the 2014 film Manam, which co-starred the generations of Akkineni Nageswara Rao family, along with the two. The film depicted Samantha to be Nagarjuna's mother in a different life.

Chaitanya's younger brother, who got married in 2016, extended his wishes to the newly-engaged couple and wrote, "My brother and my new sister ! I'm the happiest thammudu in the world. Love you guys !"