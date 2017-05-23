X

Nagarjuna, Rakul Preet Singh, Naga Chaitanya Condemn Chalapathi Rao For His Derogatory Remarks About Women

News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 3:29 PM IST
Actor Nagarjuna has condemned Chalapathi Rao for his offensive remarks on women. At the pre-release function of Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, which was held on May 21, Chalapathi had made extremely objectionable statements.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, the movie has a dialogue which goes, 'Ammayilu manasanthiki hanikaram' (girls are harmful for mental peace). On being asked to react to the dialogue, Chalapathi said, "Ammayilu hanikaram kadu kani pakkaloki panikostaru (girls aren’t harmful, they are useful on bed)."

Irked by his unpleasant comments, Nagarjuna was quick to take to Twitter to express his thoughts. "I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati's derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!(sic)," he tweeted.

In the meantime, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who was also present at the event with Chalapathi, maintained she couldn’t comprehend the meaning of his remarks.

She tweeted, "Apologies 4 a late response 2 #ChalapathiRao comments!wish I understood d exact meanin of it then.I condemn it n my off stmnt wil b out soon. [sic]"

Rahul’s co-star Naga Chaitanya also shared his reaction on Twitter. "Respecting women is a way of life for me.The reactions shown on TV weren't for the statement made.Do I agree with it ?Absolutely NOT !"

Not too long ago, Ali spoke about Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty at the audio launch of the film Size Zero. "(She is) A hot jalebi who everyone likes to eat," his statement read.

First Published: May 23, 2017, 3:21 PM IST
