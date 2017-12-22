Nagarjuna Unfazed By Clash Between Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai And His Son Akhil Akkineni's Hello
"Hello", directed by Vikram K Kumar, also features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Jagapati Babu and Ramya Krishna. It revolves around Akhil Akkineni's character Avinash, who is in search of his first love.
Mumbai: Telugu cinema star Nagarjuna says he has no problem in welcoming Salman Khan's Hindi film Tiger Zinda Hai alongside his son Akhil Akkineni's Telugu movie Hello, which also releases today.
"How can we oppose the release of a Hindi film just because it is expected to be a success? That's not healthy competition. In my times, so many of my Telugu films were dubbed and released in Hindi," said Nagarjuna.
"At that time, nobody opposed my dubbed appearance in Mumbai's theatres. So now when Bollywood films, or for that matter Hollywood spectacles, are our competition we should be thinking of equalling not killing the competition," he added.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the second installment of the Tiger franchise after the 2012-film Ek The Tiger. Both Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of intelligence agents- Tiger and Zoya.
