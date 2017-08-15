Nakuul Mehta, Ayushmann Khurrana Exchange Notes on TV's Evolution

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
August 15, 2017
Mumbai: Actors Nakuul Mehta and Ayushmann Khurrana, who has done shows like MTV Roadies, had fun exchanging notes on how television has evolved over the years.

Ayushmann promoted his forthcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi on the sets of Nakuul's show, Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus earlier this month.

"It was lovely to spend some time with Ayushmann on sets. In our industry, one keeps a track of fellow actors on social media but very rarely do you get to hang unless it's an award function," Nakuul said in a statement.

"I believe Ayushmann is one of those rare breeds of all rounders who does everything with so much grace and skill. It was fun exchanging notes on how television has evolved," he added praising the Vicky Donor actor, who is also a singer and hosts shows sometimes.

They first met at the red carpet of a popular awards show where Nakuul interviewed Ayushmann.
