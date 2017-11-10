Namitha to Marry Long Time Beau Veerendra on November 24
Namitha’s friend and Bigg Boss participant Raiza Wilson took to her Twitter account to share the news. In the video, the joyous couple Namitha and Veer revealed the wedding date and urged their fans to shower blessings.
Image: Instagram/Namitha
Popular Kollywood female actor Namitha is all set to enter the wedlock with her longtime boyfriend Veerandra Chowdhary aka. Veer on November 24.
Namitha said, "Hi everyone. Veer and I are getting married on November 24th. We want your love and support and keep showering us with your blessings. I am going to be a bride on 24th. Yaay! Thank you machans. (sic)"
Credit: @Raiza Wilson🔮
Namitha is a popular actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Whereas, Veer is a film producer, actor, and an aspiring model. They both worked together in multi-lingual thriller film Miya. She was last seen in Malayalam super-hit film Pulimurugan starring superstar Mohanlal. She has also worked with superstars like Ajith, Vijay, Sarathkumar and Balakrishna.
The actor recently took part in TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil and was the fifth participant to be evicted from the house.
