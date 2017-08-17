Nandamuri Balakrishna Slaps a Fan As He Tries To Take a Selfie

Tollywood superstar and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna does it again. In Nandyal, he slapped an excited fan when they were offering garlands to him and trying to get selfie clicked with him. Balakrishna was in Nandyal for election campaign, where by-poll is scheduled on August 23. The incident happen when he reached his hotel and a large number of fans gathered to meet him.In the last few months, Balakrishna made headlines for his misconduct. Earlier this year, Balakrishna slapped a fan as he tried to click a selfie with him during his visit to Tirumala temple. On the sets of his new film with director KS Ravi Kumar last month he was again seen slapping his assistant and asking him to remove his shoes.Balakrishna had recently finished shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s Paisa Vasool and started shooting for KS Ravi Kumar’s yet-to-be-titled Telugu project.Balakrishna is also expected to join hands with Krishna Vamsi for a project titled Rythu, which is likely to feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.