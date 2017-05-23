Nandita Das Reveals First Look of Manto at Cannes 2017

The first look of Manto, a biographical film based on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, was launched at the ongoing 70th Cannes Film Festival. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, the film will not only emphasise on Manto and his writings, but also on his personal life in which his wife Safia stood by him through thick and thin.

Directed by Nandita Das, the movie also features Rishi Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Paresh Rawal and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles.

"Manto's most defining works were set during the devastating partition of the Indian subcontinent; decades later, we are still struggling to find the freedom of expression and identity - not just in India but across the world. His is a story that was relevant not only then, but even more so now," Nandita said in a statement.

The filmmaker shared some glimpses from the movie wherein a bespectacled Nawazuddin bears an uncanny resemblance to the real life people that their characters are based on.

"We believe in taking risks and finding narratives that strike a chord with viewers across the globe. Manto's stories were both progressive and brutally honest; the portrayal of his life in this film will ring in the same emotions as his work did. It's a great time to bring Manto and his world to life," Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Motion Pictures, said.

(With inputs from IANS)