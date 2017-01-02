Nandita Das, Subodh Maskara Part Ways After 7 Years Of Marriage
Image: Facebook/ Nandita Das
The year 2016 witnessed a lot of long-time couples parting ways. The year began with Farhan Akhtar ending his 15-year old marriage to Adhuna Bhabani and ended with Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's shocking split. Now, comes the confirmation of another marriage coming to an end.
After seven years of marriage, Nandita Das and Sobodh Maskara have decided to part ways. Nandita, in a statement to a leading daily, said, "Yes, it is true. Subodh and I have decided to separate. Thankfully, it is very amicable. Our son is our foremost priority and as parents of a delightful and sensitive child we request that his and our privacy be respected. There’s nothing to hide and there’s nothing more to be said."
The couple has decided to ensure the well-being of their six-year-old son Vihaan. She added, "Separation is never easy, more so if you have a child. For us, our son is our main concern and we are committed to ensuring his well-being".
On the professional front, the director is currently working on her film based on the life of Sadat Hasan Manto.
