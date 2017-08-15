GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nani To Play Army Officer in Next Film

Actor Nani, who has had an amazing year so far with two back-to-back blockbusters, is now set to play the role of an army officer in his upcoming movie.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 7:04 AM IST
Chennai: Actor Nani, who has had a phenomenal year so far with two back-to-back blockbusters Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, will be seen playing an army officer in his next yet-untitled Telugu project with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

"Nani plays an army guy. That's all I can say at the moment as it's too early to even talk about the film. We will predominantly shoot in Ladakh and we plan to go on the floors (with the movie) later this year," Raghavapudi said.

The actor and director had previously worked together in last year's Telugu romantic drama Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gadha.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

On the career front, Nani is currently shooting for Telugu comedy MLA.


