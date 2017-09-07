Nani's Ninnu Kori Might See a Bollywood Remake with Varun Dhawan As Lead
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly in talks with the film’s writer and co-producer Kona Venkat for its Hindi remake starring Varun Dhawan in a key role.
Image: Yogen Shah, Youtube/ A still from Ninnu Kori
Ninnu Kori, the Telugu superhit that released in July 2017, has touched the hearts of millions across South India and reports suggest there will soon be a Hindi remake of the film.
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly in talks with the film’s writer and co-producer Kona Venkat for its Hindi remake starring Varun Dhawan in a key role.
Ninnu Kori was earlier touted as inspired from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that starred Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the main lead. However, the producers refuted such claims and said that the film does include three main characters - Nani, Niveda Thomas and Aadhi, but it is much different from Bhansali's directorial.
According to a Deccan Chronicle report, "Before the release, Sanjay had contacted the team because he heard that the film's script was similar to that of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, the doubt was cleared and he ended up liking the storyline of the film. After release, he watched the film and was all the more impressed."
It is also being said that it was Bhansali who recommended Varun’s name for Nani’s character. While Nani is the rising star of Tollywood having delivered hits like Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori, Varun Dhawan is known for his mischievous and sassy boy-next-door image with hits like Badrinath ki Dulhaniya and Main Tera Hero.
It will be interesting to see how Varun recreates Nani’s poise on the big screen.
