Naomi Watts-starrer Gypsy Called Off After One Season At Netflix

Netflix has cancelled Naomi Watts-starrer drama Gypsy after just a single season.The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 10-episode series was scrapped despite its impressive cast and production team.Gypsy told the story of Jean Holloway, a therapist who formed intimate relationships with the people who were close to her patients."We've cancelled very few shows. I'm always pushing the content team. We have to take more risks you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall," said CEO Reed Hasting.Meanwhile, the streaming giant has renewed Jenji Cohan's GLOW for a second season.